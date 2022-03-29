General Director of Antonov plant, Serhiy Bychkov, was fired. The captain of «Mriia» said that the plane was destroyed due to the inaction of the management

News

Ukroboronprom [Ukrainian Airspace and Defense Company] removed Serhiy Bychkov from the post of general director of the Antonov state enterprise based on the results of an official investigation after verifying certain facts published in the media.

According to the Ukroboronpromʼs press service, the general director of the concern, Yuriy Gusev, sent "relevant appeals to law enforcement agencies," and the concern assists the Security Service of Ukraine "in clarifying the circumstances of possible violations."

They did not specify the published facts.