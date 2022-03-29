The government has launched a support program for IDPs to prevent them from leaving Ukraine
- Anna Kholodnova
NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images
The government has launched a program to keep people in Ukraine, — Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told on his Telegram channel.
In particular, they include the following steps:
- Almost half a million places for IDPs have been set up in the western oblasts, of which about 150,000 are currently vacant. Plus, we are implementing the Shelter program. Everyone who is willing to provide housing for free will receive compensation for utilities.
- Each internally displaced person will be paid UAH 2,000 per month, and UAH 3,000 for each child and person with a disability.
- Within the framework of "eSupport" in the first month, the state paid UAH 6,500 to everyone who lost their jobs. We are currently transferring UAH 6,500 to employers to motivate people to go to work.
- Already 10 land plots have been allocated by military administrations for the construction of temporary housing. We will build temporary towns from modular buildings. They will be able to live for a year or two, at the time of the restoration of lost housing.