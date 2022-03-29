Poland has drafted a bill banning the import of coal from Russia

News

Kym Farnik / Flickr

A spokesman for the Polish Cabinet of Ministers, Piotr Müller, said that the government had already adopted draft legislation that will allow a ban on imports of Russian coal, — writes Reuters.

"We donʼt want these imports to be possible any longer, although we realize that thereʼs a risk related to the fact that the European Union has not approved such actions to date. We went a step further and proposed rules that block the import of coal from Russia at the national level", — the spokesman explained.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Warsaw has called on the European Union to ban coal from Russia.