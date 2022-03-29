The State Bureau of Investigation has reported Ilya Kyva another suspicion — now for propaganda of war

News

УНИАН

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation have reported another suspicion of former MP Ilya Kyva for the propaganda of the war and calls for a violent change of government.

According to the investigation, the former MP, while in Russia, took part in one of the propaganda shows on Russian television. Ilya Kyva publicly called on the top leadership of Russia to forcibly change the constitutional order and seize state power in Ukraine. He proposed to physically remove the President of Ukraine and other high-ranking state officials, and also publicly called for an aggressive war on the territory of our country, the Bureau reported.