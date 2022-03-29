Anonymous hacker group announced the hacking of Rosaviatsia servers. They deleted 65 terabytes of information

News

Pikist

The international group of hackers Anonymous, which declared a cyberwar on Russia, reported the hacking of the servers of Rosaviatsia, the executive body that manages Russia's civil aviation.

The 65 terabytes of information that is lost contained the entire document flow, as well as letters for the past year and a half.

Russian media RBC writes that now all management of Russian civil air transport is carried out by means of paper documents, and correspondence is sent by snail mail. According to Anonymous, there are no backup copies of the data — and this is confirmed by several sources close to Rosaviatsia. According to them, there were no backups because "there was no budget allocated for this".