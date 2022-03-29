Kalush Orchestra will perform in the first semifinal of Eurovision on May 10

News

Андрей Бойко / «Бабель»

The Kalush Orchestra with the song Stefania will perform in the first semifinal of Eurovision on May 10. The band will go by the number 6, Ukrainian public broadcaster reports.

The order of performances of Eurovision-2022 participants was determined on March 29 in Turin, Italy.

In addition to Ukrainians, representatives of 39 other countries will take the stage this year. Here is the list of the participants:

The first semifinal, May 10

Albania: Ronela Hajati — “Sekret”

Latvia: Citi Zēni — “Eat Your Salad”

Lithuania: Monika Liu — “Sentimentai”

Switzerland: Marius Bear — “Boys Do Cry”

Slovenia: LPS — “Disko”

Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra — “Stefania”

Bulgaria: Intelligent Music Project — “Intention”

The Netherlands: S10 — “De Diepte”

Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Frații Advahov — “Trenulețul”

Portugal: MARO — “Saudade Saudade”

Croatia: Mia Dimšić — “Guilty Pleasure”

Denmark: REDDI — “The Show”

Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia Maria — “Halo”

Iceland: Systur — “Með Hækkandi Sól”

Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord — “Die Together”

Norway: Subwoolfer — “Give That Wolf A Banana”

Armenia: Rosa Linn — “Snap”

Second semifinal, May 12

Finland: The Rasmus — “Jezebel”

Israel: Michael Ben David — “I.M”

Serbia: Konstrakta — “In Corpore Sano”

Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli — “Fade To Black”

Georgia: Circus Mircus — “Lock Me In”

Malta: Emma Muscat — “I Am What I Am”

San Marino: Achille Lauro — “Stripper”

Australia: Sheldon Riley — “Not The Same”

Cyprus: Andromache — “Ela”

Ireland: Brooke — “That’s Rich”

Northern Macedonia: Andrea — “Circles”

Estonia: Stefan — “Hope”

Romania: WRS — “Llámame”

Poland: Ochman — “River”

Montenegro: Vladana — “Breathe”

Belgium: Jérémie Makiese — “Miss You”

Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs — “Hold Me Closer”

Czechia: We Are Domi — “Lights Off”