Russia announces “radical reduction” of military activity in northern Ukraine after negotiations in Istanbul

After completing Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul, Deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry Alexander Fomin said that Russian troops would "drastically reduce military activity" in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions, Meduza reports.

He stated that this decision was made "to increase mutual trust."

“Due to the fact that negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine, are moving into practice, taking into account the principles agreed during todayʼs meeting, Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation decided to radically reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions to increase mutual trust and create necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing the treaty mentioned above,” he said.

Today the Ukrainian delegation handed Russia a draft treaty on international guarantees that could stop the war. Now a response is expected from Russia.