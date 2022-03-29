The head of the Russian Defense Ministry said that the main goals of the attack on Ukraine were «fulfilled.» The enemy promises to consolidate the effort on capturing Donbas

News

Russia's Minister of Defense Shoigu said that "in general, the main tasks of the first stage of the special operation [in Ukraine] have been completed," now "we can focus on the main goal," capturing the whole Donbas territory, the Insider reported.

Shoigu says that Russia had allegedly destroyed Ukraine's air and naval forces, and now it could switch to the Ukrainian east. Shoigu also said that Russia would go all out "to achieve this goal."