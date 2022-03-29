In Istanbul, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia are discussing security guarantees and a ceasefire. Adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Podoliak gave an interim briefing.

News

Сергей Моргунов / «Бабель»

Interim briefing of the Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak on the talks in Istanbul between Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

"We are currently consulting on several issues. The key is international security guarantees. Only with them, we will be able to end the war on favorable terms for Ukraine. The second block of issues is the ceasefire to address humanitarian needs. Separately, we have another problem — the problem of escalation of the war, escalation of hatred, and violation of customs and rules of war. There are calls [in the information space] on both sides for the destruction of nations — this leads to conflicts and the appearance of videos in violation of the Geneva Conventions in relation to prisoners of war", Podoliak said.

General Oleksandr Kyrylenko stated that everyone should follow the rules of treatment of prisoners of war and that if the laws are violated, there will be punishment.