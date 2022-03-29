The occupiers got into the building of the Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration — the central section collapsed

News

In Mykolayiv, occupants hit the building of the oblast state administration therefore the central section of the building collapsed from 9 on 1 floor.

The State Emergency Service reported that 17 people were rescued from the rubble.

The Head of the Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration Vitaly Kim stated that the search operation proceeds, there are still 8 civilians and three military men under the rubble. He also said that his cabinet had been destroyed.

At 10:00 Kim reported that enemy aircraft took off from Crimea to Mykolayiv. The number of aircraft is unknown. "They will work at very low altitudes", he said.