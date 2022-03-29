Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia started in Istanbul

News

A new round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations has started in the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, — reported Anadolu Agency and Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak.

On behalf of Ukraine, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Adviser to the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak, Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Servant of the People faction [pro-presidential party] leader David Arakhamiya and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Chaly are taking part in the talks.

Arakhamiya is already discussing fundamental issues with Putinʼs advisor Vladimir Medinsky.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the participants in the talks. "Continuing war will not benefit anyone. Restoring peace will benefit your countries and all the others. You, as delegations, bear historical responsibility for the decisions made today", — he said.

The day before the talks, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that for the Ukrainian side, the "minimum program" at the talks is the solution to humanitarian problems, and the "maximum program" is sustainable ceasefire agreements.