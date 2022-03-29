The Russian army has already lost 17,200 people killed in Ukraine. The commander and chief of staff of the Russian regiment were killed last night

News

As of March 29, Russian troops had lost 17,200 people killed in the war against Ukraine, — reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The commander and chief of staff of the Russian 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 19th Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th All-Military Army were eliminated last night.

Потери врага в технике за весь период войны сейчас таков: 597 танков, 1 710 ББМ, 303 артиллерийские системы, 96 РСЗО, 54 ПВО, 1 178 единиц автотехники и 73 цистерны из ГСМ, 21 единица спецтехники, 7 127 самолета и 129 вертолетов, а также 4 пусковые установки оперативно-тактических ракетных комплексов.