Reuters: US intelligence suggests Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators with Russia were not poisoned

Kostia Andreykovets
U.S. intelligence suggests that the sickness of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators was caused by environmental factors and not by poisoning.

This was reported by Reuters.

A US official told the agency that intelligence was "almost certain" that it was "environmental" and not poisoning. The official spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to give details.