Financial Times: Russia agrees to Ukraine in the EU, but not in NATO. «Denazification» is no longer being discussed in the negotiations

Russia no longer demands "denazification" from Ukraine and is ready to allow Kyiv to join the European Union if Ukraine remains non-aligned. These issues are discussed in negotiations between the parties.

This was reported by the Financial Times, citing four sources that are close to the negotiation process.

Moscow and Kyiv are discussing a pause in hostilities as part of a possible agreement that would involve Ukraineʼs renunciation of NATO membership in exchange for security guarantees and the prospect of joining the EU. The draft ceasefire document does not discuss any of Russiaʼs three primary basic requirements - "denazification", "demilitarization" and the legal protection of the Russian language in Ukraine.

Under this considered agreement, Ukraine must also refrain from developing nuclear weapons or deploying foreign military bases. In return, Ukraine must receive security guarantees from countries such as Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, China, Italy, Poland, Israel, and Turkey.

The draft agreement also contains items on Crimea and Donbas, which will be discussed by the presidents of both countries.

It is stated that concessions from Russia are due to the fact that its monthly ground offensive has largely failed.

But Ukraine and its Western partners are skeptical of such concessions by Putin, fearing that the Russian president could use the negotiations as a smokescreen to replenish his exhausted forces and plan a new offensive.

The Ukrainian side is concerned that Russia is changing its position almost daily, both in terms of military pressure and its own demands.