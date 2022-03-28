News

Chief of Intelligence of Ukraine: We have sources in the Kremlin, in particular in the Putin administration

Автор:
Anna Kholodnova
Дата:

Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov told journalists of Coffe or Die media that Ukraine, with the help of intelligence, including sources in the Kremlin, receives a lot of information about Russiaʼs intentions.

Here are the main theses from Budanovʼs interview:

Earlier, Defense Intelligence reported that Russiaʼs oligarchs are suffering from sanctions and want to stop Putin.