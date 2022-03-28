Irpin mayor: the city was liberated from the Russian occupiers, but the residents canʼt return yet

News

Getty Images / «Бабель»

Ukrainian fighters liberated the city of Irpin in Kyiv Oblast, the mayor Oleksandr Markushin reports.

"I appeal to our residents: it is still impossible to return to Irpin. Itʼs dangerous," the mayor warned.

According to him, the city is currently being cleaned up [from the occupants]. Ukraine's defense forces are currently consolidating on new frontiers.