MP of Opposition Platform — For Life Vadym Rabinovych is in Israel, he says he flew to the country «at the invitation of parliament»

Кузьмин Александр / УНИАН

Member of the Parliament Vadym Rabynovych from the Opposition Platform ㅡ For Life [pro-Russian party in Ukraine] stated that he has been in Israel since March 3, almost since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

In a statement on the partyʼs website, he said he flew to the country "at the official invitation of the Israeli parliament to meet with parliamentarians".

"The whole course of my visit and meeting — everything was reflected in social networks", — said Rabinovich, adding that he is now incapacitated after illness and surgery.

Currently, the MPʼs Facebook page is closed.

The Peopleʼs Deputy also stressed that the party has been suspended, although the political force announced this on March 20 and 24, after the National Security and Defense Council suspended all activities of parties with ties to Russia in Ukraine during martial law. (Opposition Platform ㅡ For Life, Shariyʼs Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Socialist Party of Ukraine, and others).

Subsequently, deputies began to leave the Opposition Platform ㅡ For Life, and the entire faction in the Odessa district council stopped its activities. In Odesa, Kherson, and Vinnytsia regional councils, factions of the Opposition Platform ㅡ For Life disbanded.