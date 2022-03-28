News

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law determining the procedure and consequences of banning pro-Russian parties

Anna Kholodnova
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a draft law determining the procedure and consequences of banning parties with ties to Russia.

This was announced by the Representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Olha Sovhyria.

The main provisions of this draft law:

On March 20, the National Security and Defense Council suspended a number of parties with ties to Russia during martial law. These parties include the Opposition Platform for Life and the Shariyʼs Party.

On March 26, Vitaliy Barvinenko, the Head of the Odesa District Council, announced that the activities of the Opposition Platform for Life faction in the Odesa District Council had been completely suspended.