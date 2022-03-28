Occupiers have already destroyed 1,177 residential buildings in Kharkiv

News

Стас Козлюк / Бабель

Due to Russian shelling and airstrikes, 1,177 residential buildings in Kharkiv were destroyed, — reported Ukrinform with reference to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

"To date, 1,410 facilities in the city have been destroyed, of which 1,177 are multi-story residential buildings", — said the mayor of Kharkiv. According to him, now people are forced to move to schools and kindergartens, in basements, at metro stations.

Ihor Terekhov said that the enemy destroyed 53 kindergartens, 69 schools, and 15 hospitals.

On March 26, Russian invaders also shelled the Holocaust Memorial in Drohobych Yar on the outskirts of Kharkiv.