Naval mines, probably Russian, were found off the coasts of Turkey and Romania

News

ВМФ РФ / / «Бабель»

On the morning of March 28, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the discovery of a mine off the coast of the country in the Black Sea. It was found near the village of Igneada, located near the border with Bulgaria. The mine was later destroyed by a group of naval special forces (SAS).

After that, another drifting mine in the Black Sea was found 70 kilometers off the coast of Romania. It was spotted by sailors of a fishing vessel, writes Digi24. Now the area is being combed by a minesweeper of the Romanian Navy.