Zelenskyy: Some of the mayors abducted by the occupiers are already dead

president.gov.ua

In an interview with The Economist, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that some of the Ukrainian mayors abducted by the occupiers were already dead.

"They are kidnapping the mayors of our cities. They killed some of them. We canʼt find some of them. We have already found some of them, and they are dead, " the President said.

Zelenskyy added that the occupiers had replaced some mayors. He said that the Russians used the same tactics in Donbas in 2014.