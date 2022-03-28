Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends that Ukrainians who have been victims of forced deportation by Russians apply to embassies. List

News

Міністерство закордонних справ України / MFA of Ukraine / Facebook

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians who have been forcibly deported by Russians from the occupied territories report their details to the nearest Ukrainian embassy in neighboring countries or countries of possible transit.

Here is a list of contacts:

Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Estonia. Tel.: +372 6015 835, +372 5887 4477. Email: emb_ee@mfa.gov.ua, consul_ee@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Latvia. Tel.: +371 2923 9262, +371 6733 2956. Email: emb_lv@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus. Tel.: +375 25 603 11 84, +375 17 283 19 58; +375 17 283 19 59. Email: emb_by@mfa.gov.ua, consul_by@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia. Tel.: +995 32 231 11 61, +995 32 231 14 54, +995 595 08 22 88. Email: emb_ge@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Tel.: +994 50 255 75 18, +994 50 255 75 05. Email: emb_az@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Tel.: +7 71 7257 7025, +7 70 5755 6610. Email: emb_kz@mfa.gov.ua, consul_kz@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Finland. Tel.: +358 92 289 00 71, +358 92 289 00 72, +358 404719200. Email: emb_fi@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in the Peopleʼs Republic of China. Tel.: +86 10 6532 6783, +86 1370 1230 647. Email: emb_cn@mfa.gov.ua, consul_cn@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia. Tel.: +374 1025 6541, +374 7710 0273. Email: emb_am@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Lithuania. Tel.: 370 5233 0782, +370 6555 0194. Email: emb_lt@mfa.gov.ua, consul_lt@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in Poland. Tel.: +48 698 608 837. Email: consul_pl@mfa.gov.ua;

Ukraine Consulate in Gdansk. Tel.: +48 5834 606 90, +48 6076 543 33. Email: gc_plg@mfa.gov.ua;

Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Turkey. Tel.: +90 539 550 98 98, +90 312 442 15 93, +90 312 442 16 58. Email: emb_tr@mfa.gov.ua, consul_tr@mfa.gov.ua.

These diplomatic missions will provide the necessary advice and assistance to return to Ukraine.