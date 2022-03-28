News

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends that Ukrainians who have been victims of forced deportation by Russians apply to embassies. List

Kostia Andreykovets
Міністерство закордонних справ України / MFA of Ukraine / Facebook

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians who have been forcibly deported by Russians from the occupied territories report their details to the nearest Ukrainian embassy in neighboring countries or countries of possible transit.

Here is a list of contacts:

These diplomatic missions will provide the necessary advice and assistance to return to Ukraine.