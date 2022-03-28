Гуманітарних коридорів 28 березня не буде — ворог готує провокації

News

Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that today, March 28, there will be no humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of people.

She wrote about this in her Telegram.

"Our intelligence reported possible provocations by the occupiers on the routes of humanitarian corridors. Therefore, for reasons of public safety, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today", she said.

An hour earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova announced the opening of 7 humanitarian corridors to date: from Mariupol, Berdyansk, Shostka, Konotop, Velyka Pisarivka, Krasnopillya and Yampil.