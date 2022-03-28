The Russian army has already lost 17,000 people killed in Ukraine

News

Міністерство оборони України / Facebook

As of March 28, Russian troops lost 17,000 people killed in the war against Ukraine, — reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Enemy losses in equipment: 586 tanks, 1,694 armored fighting vehicles, 302 artillery systems, 95 MLRS, 54 air defense, 1,150 units of vehicles and 73 fuel tanks, 21 units of special equipment, 7 ships/boats, 66 UAVs, 123 aircraft, and 127 helicopters, as well as 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.