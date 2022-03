Minister of Justice Maliuska: 42 countries have already applied to the International Criminal Court for Russiaʼs war crimes

News

42 countries have already appealed to the International Criminal Court over Russiaʼs war crimes in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Justice of Ukraine, Denys Maliuska.

If a war crimes tribunal recognizes Russian troops, those involved may be detained in any country that recognizes the tribunalʼs jurisdiction. Diplomatic passports are unlikely to help Russians avoid detention, and those convicted will eventually be sentenced to long-term imprisonment.