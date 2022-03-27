Zelensky called the fact that Russia does not want to take away the corpses of its soldiers “a savagery”

News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the fact that Russia does not want to take away the corpses of its soldiers “a savagery”.

He told this in an interview with Russian journalists (“Medusa”, “Dozhd”, “Kommersant”).

“We want to give them away. We don't want to keep corpses... They refused at first... Then they offered us some bags. Listen, we all probably had something in life when people died, not even close people, not relatives... Even when a dog or a cat dies, [you care about them and respect them. But Russians gave us] garbage bags. I don't understand, what people think. And especially what the parents of these children think... I would set fire to everything I could. Here I would have a deputy living next door… And I'm telling you quite frankly — I was such a person before the presidency. We would have people stuffing the snout of such head of the district — if they brought something in a [garbage] bag or did not want to take it away. Or hid that.”