Zelensky called an acceptable compromise to end the war, spoke of neutrality and «biolaboratories»

Пресс-служба президента Украины

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a compromise that would be acceptable to him to end the war. It is the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the liberation of the territories to the state as of February 24.

He told this in an interview with Russian journalists ("Meduza", "Dozhd", "Kommersant").

"I understand that it is impossible to force Russia to liberate the territory completely, it will lead to the Third World War. I perfectly understand and realize everything. Thatʼs why I say: this is a compromise. Go back to where it all started, and there we will try to solve the issue of Donbas, a difficult issue of Donbas. Look, Iʼm not 70 years old — youʼll understand what Iʼm talking about. Iʼm not 70 years old, I definitely have time. But I am here for a short time, and a worthy person will come after me. I want to end this war, I donʼt want to have hundreds of thousands dead. I donʼt want that. And therefore, I considered force attack neither on Donbas nor on the Crimea. Because I deeply understand that many thousands of our people would die. And what would be the price of these territories, even the won ones", Zelensky stressed.

Ukraine is ready to consider the issue of neutrality and nuclear-free status.

"We are ready to go for it. This point is a point of security guarantees for Ukraine. Therefore, we are interested in turning this paper into a serious agreement that will be signed... The parliaments of the guarantor countries must ratify it. And there must be a referendum in Ukraine", said the President.

As for the "biolaboratories" described by the Russian Defense Ministry and Russian propaganda, Zelensky called these allegations an anecdote.