Those who were in captivity have already been exchanged. Zelensky told about the fate of the Ukrainian military from Zmiiny Island

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke about the fate of the Ukrainian military from Zmiiny Island. According to him, some servicemen died, and some were taken prisoner. Those who were in captivity have already been exchanged.

He told this in an interview with Russian journalists ("Meduza", "Dozhd", "Kommersant").

"Some died. Some were taken prisoner. All those who were taken prisoner were exchanged — there was an exchange for prisoners of the Russian Federation. Russia came up with this proposal. We exchanged them without hesitation. Thatʼs all. Those who died are, frankly, heroes. And we have changed the survivors, thatʼs all", he explained.

Zelensky stated that the exchange of prisoners is not necessary to be performed under some generally accepted canons. "I believe that there is an agreement to change everyone for everyone, for today, there is this number [of people] for today — so letʼs exchange for that number", said the President.