The Insider: Russia launched a record number of missiles in Ukraine in one day, Ukraine shot down most of them

Getty Images / «Бабель»

On Saturday, March 26, Russia fired a record number of simultaneous missiles on the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by The Insider [Russian media] based on data from its sources.

52 missiles were fired from ships of the Black Sea Fleet from the waters of Sevastopol and at least 18 from the territory of Belarus. The total cost of these missiles exceeds $ 340 million, and taking into account logistics, it is up to $ 500 million (worth firing from ships).

Ukraineʼs Air Defense Forces also set a record that day. Of the at least 70 missiles fired by Russia, only eight hit the target, the rest were destroyed in the air.

Some of these missiles fell in Lviv. Journalists claim that Russia also fired on the territory in the immediate vicinity of the Polish border. US President Joe Biden was in Warsaw that day.