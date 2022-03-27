Defense Ministryʼs Intelligence Directorate: Putin might try to impose a “Korean” scenario on Ukraine

News

Каролина Ускакович / Антон Пчелкин / «Бабель»

Russiaʼs failures have forced it to change its operational directions to the south and east. Putin will try to impose a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions - in fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Brigadier General of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov.

“The occupiers will try to unite the occupied territories into a single quasi-state entity, which will oppose independent Ukraine. We are already seeing attempts to create "parallel" authorities in the occupied territories and force people to give up hryvnia. They may want to bargain about this at the international level. However, the resistance and rallies of our citizens in the occupied territories, counter-attacks by the Armed Forces, and gradual liberation significantly complicate enemy plans implementation. Moreover, the season of total Ukrainian guerrilla safari will soon begin. Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians — how to survive,” Budanov said.