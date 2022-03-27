The leader of “LPR” announced plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia

News

Pierre Crom / Contributor

The self-proclaimed "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic" leader Leonid Pasichnyk declared that a referendum on the entry of an unrecognized entity into Russia would take place in the near future.

He announced this to the Luhansk mass media controlled by the Russian invaders.

"I think that in the nearest future there will be a referendum on the territory of the" republic ", where people will exercise their absolute constitutional right and express their opinion on joining Russia. For some reason, I am sure that this is exactly what will happen," he said.