The heating season in Kyiv ends on March 28

The heating of residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities in Kyiv will end on Monday, March 28, The Kyiv City Council reported.

Despite martial law, all public utilities are provided to the capital's citizens. Emergency crews work around the clock. Among them are 150 units of equipment and 400 employees of Kyivteploenerho and Kyivvodokanal. In addition, 90 garbage trucks are working in the capital. They also collect garbage from the shelling.