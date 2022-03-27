The Russian army has lost 16,600 combatants since the war began

News

Міністерство оборони України / Facebook

As of March 27, 16,600 Russian troops had been killed in the war against Ukraine, General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

In total, Russian losses in equipment are 582 tanks, 1,664 armored fighting vehicles, 294 artillery systems, 93 MLRS, 52 air defense, 1,144 vehicles, 73 fuel tanks, 21 units of special equipment, 7 ships/boats, 56 UAVs, 121 aircraft and 121 helicopters, as well as 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.

Data is being clarified.