Ukrainian Army liberated Trostyanets, Sumy Oblast, from the Russian occupiers

News

Ukrainian army liberated the city of Trostyanets in the Sumy Oblast from the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"Today, with the help of the 93rd Brigade, with the help of territorial defense and local partisans, the town of Trostyanets in the Sumy region was liberated from Russian occupation troops," the statement said.

The soldiers managed to defeat the Kantemirov tank division of the Russian Federation. This was preceded by the defeat of the command post together with the leadership of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade in the first days of the defense of Okhtyrka and the battles for Trostyanets. After a series of setbacks, the Russian army left Trostyanets, leaving behind weapons, equipment and ammunition.

The Russians destroyed the city almost completely. It was occupied on March 6. Russian troops looted Trostyanets, shot locals, blocked aid delivery, and set up a headquarters in the Trostyanets police building.