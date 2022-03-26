Joe Biden delivered a speech in Warsaw. Here are his main theses
- Автор:
- Kostia Andreykovets
- Дата:
-
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor
US President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Warsaw. Most of it concerned Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.
Here is the summary of his speech.
- Ukrainians have been fighting for their freedom for centuries. "I want you to know we stand with you, America stands with you!" I will repeat what I said today to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine: "We stand with you. Period."
- The West needs to prepare for a long-term future struggle between democracy and autocracy. "Ukraine is now at the front line of the struggle for democracy and freedom".
- It is not true that we are going to expand NATO. This is a lie spread by Russia. Putin has set himself a goal that he will not achieve. This war is not worthy of you, the Russian people.
- We will accept about 100,000 Ukrainians, we will support them. The United States will allocate $ 1 billion in aid. We must help alleviate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance.
- This war has already become a strategic failure for Russia. He [putin] thought that the Ukrainians would kneel before him, but the Ukrainians persevered, they met Russiaʼs brutal attacks, they did not want to see Russian troops on their borders. Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine will remind us that democracies still exist.
- 200,000 people have already fled Putin. Putin thought that Ukrainians would not fight for their country. Instead, the Russian military faced the courage of Ukrainians. Putin wanted to split NATO, but NATO has united more than ever.