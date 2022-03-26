Martial law has been strengthened in Nagorno-Karabakh. The armies of Armenia and Azerbaijan are fighting

News

Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) authorities have intensified martial law (declared on September 27, 2020) — now the unrecognized Armenian entity has restricted the rights and freedoms of the people amid the resumption of fighting in the region.

This was reported by Radio Azatutyun.

Armenia and the NK authorities accuse Azerbaijan of a military offensive in Karabakh and ask for help from Russian "peacekeepers" who, according to Ukrainian intelligence, were taken out of the region and sent to fight in Ukraine.

It is stated that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan after the invasion of the village of Parukh today continued to advance in the area of ​​responsibility of Russian forces in various directions of the Karaglukh heights.

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense states that such statements about the occupation are Armenian propaganda. The agency claims that the Armenians tried to carry out sabotage against the military in these areas. At the same time, Azerbaijan officially informed about the incident the leadership of the Russian "peacekeeping" contingent and the joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center.

Russia's Defense Ministry accuses Azerbaijan of violations, RIA Novosti reports. They say that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces entered the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian "peacekeeping" contingent and set up their observation post. In addition, the Russians say that from March 24 to 25, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces struck 4 Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs at Nagorno-Karabakh units near the village of Parukh. The Russian military is allegedly trying to resolve the conflict.

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops resumed on March 24. Armenia announced the capture of the village of Parukh and the Azerbaijani offensive in other directions. Azerbaijan has stated provocations and clarification of positions and locations in Karabakh. There are already losses on both sides.