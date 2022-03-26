Babel launched podcasts about people, war, and people at war. You can listen to us on MEGOGO, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, and NV.ua

News

From now on, Babel can be not only read but also listened to. We have launched a series of podcasts "Napalm". What are we talking about?

Napalm is a podcast about photographers, journalists, cooks, pharmacists, military, doctors, saleswomen, IT specialists. In short, this is a podcast about Ukrainians experiencing war. This is talk about all of us. About the everyday life of our country, which heroically opposes the russian empire. We want to hear the voices of our citizens, their stories about everyday and not-so-everyday life, and we want the listeners to hear those voices as well. Because we are all waiting for victory together.

Behind the microphone is Babelʼs editor-in-chief, Yevhen Spirin. We have already released five podcast episodes: with cameraman Oleksandr Popenko, who escaped from Bucha under fire; with photographer Stas Kozliuk, who pulled people out from under the rubble in Kharkiv; with Marina KolesnYchenko, Head of SMM Babel, who spent 12 days in Nemishayev hell near Bucha; with volunteer Shamil, who managed to visit Sievierodonetsk, Kharkiv, and Izium in a few weeks; as well as with Oleksandra Hromova, who witnessed the genocide in Mariupol.

