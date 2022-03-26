Russia began military training on the disputed islands with Japan

News

Getty Images / Kyodo News / Contributor

Russiaʼs Eastern Military District has said it is conducting military training in the Kuril Islands with more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of military equipment.

This was reported by Reuters.

The training includes repelling the landing, including the destruction of defense aircraft and testing the fire control skills of anti-tank guided missiles. The Russian side does not specify where the training takes place.

The territorial dispute between Russia and Japan over the Kuril Islands has been going on since World War II.

On March 21, Russia withdrew from lengthy talks and froze joint economic projects related to the Kuril Islands. The reason was Japanʼs joining Western sanctions over Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.