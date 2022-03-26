Russian hackers are trying to hack the Ukrainian media through the Redtram application

News

Pixabay

Russian hackers are not only attacking critical infrastructure and government agencies but also trying to hack the Ukrainian media.

This was reported by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

The main goal of hackers is to publish fascist symbols or propaganda in the Ukrainian media. To do this, they use the vulnerabilities of the advertising application Redtram. Hackers registered the userʼs account in the application and exploited its vulnerabilities.

The State Special Communications Service says the attack is not difficult. "We reacted quickly to it and eliminated it. It did not damage the information infrastructure of the publications, " said Deputy Head of the Department Viktor Zhora.

Ukrainian publications face hacker attacks on their websites almost every day. The attacks were previously reported by "Suspilne", NV, "Ukrainska Pravda" and other media.