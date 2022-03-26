In Kharkiv oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are launching a counteroffensive — several settlements have already been liberated
- Anna Kholodnova
In the direction of Mala Rohan of Kharkiv oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated several settlements, and fighting is underway there.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration Oleh Sinehubov.
According to him, clashes continue in the Izium direction, where Ukrainian troops are also holding defensive positions.