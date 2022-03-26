Former member of Party of Regions Tsariov has been served with charges under two criminal articles

News

Former member of Parliament from the Party of Regions Oleh Tsariov is suspected of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and collaborationism (Part 3 of Article 110 and Part 1 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The Prosecutorʼs office is asking for his life imprisonment, — announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"Tsariov repeatedly advocated against the interests of the state, while he was serving as a member of Parliament. For Tsariov, the war in Ukraine is just that. For him, Ukrainian human lives are worthless. Recently, Tsariov turned to Oleksandr Vilkul and offered him to hand over Ukrainian Kryvyi Rih to the Russian aggressor, as a result of which he was forced to buy a ticket for a Russian tourist liner, which follows the traditional route" [from the already catchphrase of the beginning of the war "Russian warship, go fuck yourself], Venediktova wrote.