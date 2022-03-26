The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russia lost 16,400 people

News

Пресс-служба Министерства обороны Украины

As of March 26, the loss of Russians in the war against Ukraine amounted to 16,400 people.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As for equipment, Russia lost 575 tanks, 1,640 armored combat vehicles, 293 artillery systems, 91 MLRS, 51 air defense systems, 1,131 vehicles and 73 fuel tanks, 19 special equipment, 7 ships/boats, 1 two command posts for operational and tactical missile systems.