Elon Musk: Hackers tried to hack the Starlink global Internet system after the start of the war in Ukraine

News

Daniel Oberhaus / Flickr

After the start of the war in Ukraine, hackers tried to hack Starlinkʼs global Internet system, — wrote Elon Musk on Twitter.

"Starlink, at least so far, is resisting hacking and jamming attempts", — he wrote in response to a report that Russia disabled Ukrainian satellite communications systems at the beginning of the war against Ukraine.

On February 27, Starlink satellite Internet from Elon Muskʼs SpaceX launched in Ukraine.