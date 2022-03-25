News

Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia presented a plan of saving Ukraine. It consists of 10 points

Kostia Andreykovets
Anastasia Volkova / «Бабель»

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki published an article on the Politico website outlining a plan to help Ukraine and end the war. Poland has prepared this plan together with the Czech Republic and Slovenia and it consists of 10 points.

Moravetsky stressed that since the start of the war, the EU has introduced four packages of sanctions, but this is not enough. Therefore, the three countries propose the following next steps:

Morawiecki stressed that if this plan does not work, the EU must be ready to go further and impose new sanctions.

"In Kyiv, we have proposed a peacekeeping mission under the auspices of NATO and other international organizations. If we cannot impose effective sanctions, we have no choice: we must protect the people of Ukraine with our own shields," he said.