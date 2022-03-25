An Italian court has released Ukrainian director Lavrenchuk, detained per Russiaʼs request

News

An Italian court has released Ukrainian director Yevhen Lavrenchuk, detained in Naples in December 2021 per Russia's request, Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova reported.

Людмила Денiсова

"The court of Naples has made a final decision regarding the release of Yevhen, recognizing the accusations against him as fabricated by the Russian Federation, and the motives for the persecution as political," — she said.

Denisova added that Lavrenchuk was removed from the Interpol register.

The court of Naples put an end to this process.