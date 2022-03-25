The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The losses of Russian troops reached 16,100 people

News

Міністерство оборони України / Facebook

As of March 25, Russian troops in the war against Ukraine lost 16,100 people killed and thousands of pieces of equipment destroyed, — reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses in equipment: 561 tanks, 1,625 armored vehicles, 291 artillery systems, 90 MLRS, 49 air defense systems, 1,089 vehicles, 72 fuel tanks, 12 special vehicles, 5 ships