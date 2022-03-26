News

On the night of March 27, Ukraine will switch to daylight saving time

Kostia Andreykovets
On the night of March 26-27, Ukraine will switch to daylight time.

As usual, on the last Sunday of March, at 03:00, Ukrainians will need to change their clocks forward one hour to 04:00. The exact time in Kyiv can be checked at this link.