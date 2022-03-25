North Korea has announced the launch of a ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the United States

News

Loco Steve / Flickr

North Korea stated it had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwangsong-17, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and allegedly destroying any US target, on orders from Kim Jong-Un, writes Kyodo about this with reference to the state media of North Korea.

The launch took place on March 24th. He was watched by the leader of North Korea, who said that now his country is "fully ready for long-standing confrontation with the U.S. imperialists".

According to state media, the Hwangsong-17 was launched from Pyongyang International Airport. It rose to a maximum height of 6248 km and flew a distance of 1090 km, after which she fell into the Sea of ​​Japan. Itsflight lasted 67 minutes.