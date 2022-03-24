Jens Stoltenberg will remain NATO head for another year

News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will remain in office for another year.

At the NATO summit, Allies agreed to extend Stoltenbergʼs mandate. They thanked Stoltenberg for his leadership at this critical time for international security.

Prior to the war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg officially refused to run for the next term as NATO Secretary General and agreed to head the Central Bank of Norway. But now his powers have been extended until October 2023.