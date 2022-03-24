Ukraine wants Israel to become one of the guarantors of its security, Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak says

News

Ратинский Вячеслав / УНИАН

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said itʼs important to Ukraine for Israel to become one of the guarantors of the security of Ukraine after the war with Russia ends.

According to him, "this country should understand us like no other."

Ukraine also hopes for Israel's mediating role in ending the war and for greater assistance to our country in armaments and military technology.

"The Israeli government must resolve the issue by changing the rules of entry for Ukrainians and introducing electronic permits, which was previously negatively perceived in Ukraine," he said.